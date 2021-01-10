Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.78. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $10.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 688,000 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,601,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 361,440 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

