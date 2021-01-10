Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.25 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Electrobras is involved in the Utilities Industry. Their principal activity is the generation and distribution of electric power through their companies to the whole of Brazil. Some of their other activities include development of technology programs, technical standards and industrial quality. “

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

EBR stock opened at $6.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 49.42% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 167,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 316.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 688,000 shares during the period. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais ElÃ©tricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 35 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,258.65 megawatts; seven thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,770 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

