Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cenovus Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Cenovus Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.23.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $6.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 3.12. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,861 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

