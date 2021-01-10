Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.00.

CELH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Celsius from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Celsius from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.50 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Celsius news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $9,567,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 159,054 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $4,884,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 559.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $58.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $24.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 836.41 and a beta of 2.17. Celsius has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

