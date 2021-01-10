CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

OTGLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Erste Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. VTB Capital raised shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

OTGLY stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.34. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $32.45.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

