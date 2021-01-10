CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised CBIZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBIZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. CBIZ currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.58.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $238.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CBIZ will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBIZ news, Director Todd J. Slotkin sold 2,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $52,474.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,119,541.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total transaction of $532,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,111,849.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,261 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBIZ by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 186,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 50,298 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CBIZ by 950.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in CBIZ by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.