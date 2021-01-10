Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVCO. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of CVCO opened at $180.14 on Friday. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $99.58 and a 1-year high of $236.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.26 and a 200 day moving average of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.50 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 82,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,796,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,235 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Cavco Industries by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,995,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,623,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cavco Industries by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

