Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPCAY. HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.03. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

