Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.06

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.06 and last traded at $79.10, with a volume of 1871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.16.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -468.27 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.31 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Cook III sold 19,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total transaction of $1,079,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,809.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,282,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,230,829.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 339,542 shares of company stock valued at $19,176,854. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 541,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after buying an additional 322,259 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $11,438,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 26.2% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,901,000 after buying an additional 286,275 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $12,632,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 21.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,433,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.