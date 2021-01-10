Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Cascades from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

