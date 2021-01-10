Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Trims Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Novartis by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $94.04 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $215.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

