Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 743 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

OTIS opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.50. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

