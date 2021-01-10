Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 1,912 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the third quarter worth about $32,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PKG opened at $144.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.89. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $71.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 2,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $295,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,889.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total transaction of $2,013,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,516 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,032. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PKG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

