Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 154 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 18.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 51.7% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $6,303,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $925,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,259 shares of company stock worth $79,630,101. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $349.61 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.26 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $399.31 and its 200-day moving average is $375.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

