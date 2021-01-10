Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Sells 126 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 24,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXN. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.11.

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total value of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $171.16 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $172.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.26. The stock has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.