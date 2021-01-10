Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Reduces Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,548,000 after purchasing an additional 788,239 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG opened at $148.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.77 and a 1 year high of $151.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPG shares. Laurentian raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.89.

In other PPG Industries news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,247,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

