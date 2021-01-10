Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $444,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $232.02 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $138.11 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.56.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

