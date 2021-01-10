Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOTZ. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2,836.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.65.

