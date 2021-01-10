Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 903 Shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF (BATS:IYT) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Transportation Average ETF were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Transportation Average ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Transportation Average ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000.

Shares of IYT opened at $227.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.18. iShares Transportation Average ETF has a one year low of $157.65 and a one year high of $206.73.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

