Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys 306 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 79,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 15.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. ValuEngine cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,824,455 shares of company stock worth $205,117,127. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The company has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.08, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

