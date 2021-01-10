Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $323,990.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $490,017.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,620,403.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,357 shares of company stock worth $8,390,555. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.55.

RJF opened at $102.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.08%.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

