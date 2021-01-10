Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 84.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 772,181 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $351,373,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 22.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218,204 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $99,291,000 after buying an additional 40,660 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $381,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Netflix by 59.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,973 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,269,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total value of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at $17,281,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Netflix from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $536.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $510.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $225.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.32, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $509.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $500.06. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

