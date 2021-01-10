Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Acquires 27,192 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 354.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,192 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,153,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,995,000 after buying an additional 254,164 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 6.7% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,884,000 after purchasing an additional 397,503 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 5,977,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,116,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,958,000 after acquiring an additional 495,940 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,981,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,925,000 after buying an additional 271,938 shares during the last quarter.

PHYS opened at $14.56 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $15.02.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

