Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.79. Carpenter Technology has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 250,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 110,456 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

