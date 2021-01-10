Carbon (CRBN) Price Hits $0.0431 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $727,059.73 and $116,982.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Carbon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0431 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00111297 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $242.69 or 0.00634204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00233799 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00054717 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013023 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio

Buying and Selling Carbon

Carbon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

