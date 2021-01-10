Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.60.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 104.46%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 16.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 144.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.