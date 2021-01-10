Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.
Several research analysts have issued reports on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd.
Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.
Capital Product Partners Company Profile
Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.
Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.