Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Capital Product Partners from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Capital Product Partners stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,309. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $5.18 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The company has a market capitalization of $165.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 21.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 2.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Capital Product Partners by 34.4% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,445,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 369,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of March 05, 2020, the company owned 14 vessels, including 13 Neo-Panamax container vessels and one capesize bulk carrier.

