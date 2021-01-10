Capital One Financial Weighs in on TechnipFMC plc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Capital One Financial lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $11.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,424,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 46,060 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,522,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,932,000 after acquiring an additional 545,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,044,000. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

