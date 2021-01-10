Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Coverage Initiated at Smith Barney Citigroup

Equities researchers at Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock. Smith Barney Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Canadian Solar in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CICC Research raised Canadian Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $56.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.76. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The solar energy provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $914.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.54 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 7.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 165,185 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $1,207,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 174.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 34,477 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $729,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the third quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

