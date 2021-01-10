Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Receives $370.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.29.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of CP opened at $376.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $338.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.37.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.7202 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 396.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

