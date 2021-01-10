Canaccord Genuity Raises Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$2.75

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIR. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.90.

Shares of BIR opened at C$1.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$513.25 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.44.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$142.78 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.59%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR.TO) Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

