Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on Quebecor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Quebecor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.83.

Get Quebecor alerts:

QBCRF opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. Quebecor has a 12 month low of $18.63 and a 12 month high of $26.86.

Quebecor Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.