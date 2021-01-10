Canaccord Genuity Boosts Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) Price Target to C$2.00

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) (CVE:SCR) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.00 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on Score Media and Gaming Inc. (SCR.V) from C$1.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of SCR stock opened at C$0.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.76. Score Media and Gaming Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$66.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.32.

theScore, Inc creates mobile-first sports experiences in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports mobile application, which allows to combine and push notifications on mobile-first breaking news, live scores, and stats.

