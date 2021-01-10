Camrova Resources (OTCMKTS:BAJFF) & First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Head to Head Survey

Camrova Resources (OTCMKTS:BAJFF) and First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Camrova Resources and First Quantum Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camrova Resources N/A N/A -$780,000.00 N/A N/A First Quantum Minerals $4.07 billion 3.50 -$57.00 million N/A N/A

Camrova Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Quantum Minerals.

Profitability

This table compares Camrova Resources and First Quantum Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camrova Resources N/A N/A -6,408.02% First Quantum Minerals -6.23% -0.45% -0.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.2% of First Quantum Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Camrova Resources and First Quantum Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camrova Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A First Quantum Minerals 0 2 13 0 2.87

First Quantum Minerals has a consensus target price of $18.53, indicating a potential downside of 10.26%. Given First Quantum Minerals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Quantum Minerals is more favorable than Camrova Resources.

Volatility and Risk

Camrova Resources has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its stock price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Quantum Minerals has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Quantum Minerals beats Camrova Resources on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camrova Resources

Camrova Resources Inc., a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of resource properties. It owns a 7.23% interest in the Boleo copper-cobalt-zinc-manganese project located in Baja California Sur, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Baja Mining Corp. and changed its name to Camrova Resources Inc. in October 2016. Camrova Resources Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland. It also has interests in copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver projects at various stages of development located in Panama, Argentina, Peru, and Zambia. The company was formerly known as First Quantum Ventures Ltd. and changed its name to First Quantum Minerals Ltd. in July 1996. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

