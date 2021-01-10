Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) were down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.54 and last traded at $26.54. Approximately 854 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF (BATS:SOVB) by 36.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

