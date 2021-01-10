Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

COG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.47.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 41,269 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

