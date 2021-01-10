Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One (NYSE:CABO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CABO. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cable One from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cable One currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $2,064.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,125.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1,899.44. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,031.39 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.70 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.08 million. Cable One had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cable One will post 45.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 29.90%.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,894.37, for a total value of $568,311.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,351 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,663.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,574 shares of company stock worth $4,970,992 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 2.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

