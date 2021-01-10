BTU Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $44.42 Million (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One BTU Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001311 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UPbit and Bittrex. During the last week, BTU Protocol has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $44.42 million and $20,352.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BTU Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005069 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,554.40 or 0.04129715 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00035573 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00318576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a token. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 tokens. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BTU Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BTU Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.