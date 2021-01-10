BTIG Research Raises Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $60.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LYFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Lyft from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price target on Lyft from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lyft from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lyft from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.91.

Get Lyft alerts:

NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $47.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.27. Lyft has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $54.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.26 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $15,474,819.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $330,946.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 873,047 shares of company stock valued at $43,336,352 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Lyft by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 961 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.