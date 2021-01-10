Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $48.02 on Friday. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.13.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

