Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $72.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $70.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BIPC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $65.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.70. Brookfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

