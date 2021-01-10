Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Twelve Seas Investment Company is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one or more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Twelve Seas Investment Company is based in United Kingdom. “

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

Shares of BROG stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of -0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROG. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooge Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $565,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brooge Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Brooge Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooge Energy (BROG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.