Brokers Offer Predictions for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $254.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.85 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $959.74 million, a P/E ratio of -25.41 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $40.33.

In other news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $41,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,114.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $846,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 65,468 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.