Brokers Issue Forecasts for Redfin Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Redfin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Redfin from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $76.51 on Friday. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.81 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 5,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total transaction of $257,802.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $103,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,321 shares of company stock valued at $5,840,912 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Redfin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 572,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,642,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $285,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

