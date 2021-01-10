Brokerages Set trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT at $2.02

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.06.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $2.10 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares in the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,759. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market cap of $826.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.30. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.07.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. Research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

