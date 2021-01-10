Brokerages Set Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Target Price at $46.00

Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.25.

SRRK has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scholar Rock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Scholar Rock in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Scholar Rock by 5.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $45.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.68. Scholar Rock has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.09.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

