Brokerages Set Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) PT at $64.50

Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.50.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut Oak Street Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Oak Street Health stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,079. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 469,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,608,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,510,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,473,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 459,750 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $21,148,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48 shares in the company, valued at $2,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,474,250 shares of company stock worth $67,815,500. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 67 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

