Brokerages Set New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Price Target at $167.90

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $458,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,637,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $10.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.70. 1,451,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,113. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $102.01 and a 12 month high of $187.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.85.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.