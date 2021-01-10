Brokerages Set Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) PT at $171.82

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.82.

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th.

NYSE LOW opened at $165.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $120.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

