Brokerages Set Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Price Target at $11.60

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

NYSE:LADR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.97. 917,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,416. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $18.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 2.32.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. On average, research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 55.17%.

In related news, CEO Brian Harris sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 740,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Perelman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,521,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,607 shares of company stock worth $2,662,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,910.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 74.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 45.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.